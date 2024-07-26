Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Sends Out Viral Instagram Post
Despite only playing in nine games last season, Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is still among the most popular players in the NBA.
He currently has nearly 10 million followers on Instagram.
Recently, the two-time NBA All-Star made a post that had 390,000 likes.
Morant captioned his post: "dis how i live !!🎥🧘🏾♂️✈️💙🏀"
Morant also added in the comments: "not a rapper"
Morant started off the season serving a 25-game suspension, and then, after a brief return to action, he got injured and underwent season-ending surgery.
Recently, Morant gave a positive update on his status (h/t Logan Whaley of WPSD Local 6).
Reporter: "Where are you health-wise? Trying to get ready for the upcoming season?"
Morant: "I'm really fully to go. It's just building endurance now. If I had to pick a number, I'd say probably 75%. I feel like that's still scary for whoever is in front of me."
Morant finished this past year with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
The Grizzlies dealt with a lot of injuries, so they were the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament) for the first time since the 2020 season.
Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State.
When healthy, he is among the best point guards in the league.
His career averages are 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range.