Memphis Grizzlies Star Reportedly Suffers Injury
Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of the best young forwards in the NBA.
The former Michigan State star is coming off a season where he averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 66 games.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that Jackson Jr. is now dealing with an injury at the start of training camp.
Via MacMahon: "Grizzlies PF/C Jaren Jackson Jr. experienced hamstring tightness during the first practice of camp. He will get imaging. “We’re anticipating it might be a strain,” coach Taylor Jenkins said. Timetable TBD."
While it's hopefully nothing serious, the Grizzlies are already coming off a season where they dealt with many injuries.
After making the NBA playoffs for three straight seasons, they finished last year as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
Jackson Jr. was the fourth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and is going into his sixth season (all with Memphis).
The 2023 Defensive Player of The Year has career averages of 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 333 regular season games.
He is vital to the team's success.
The Grizzlies will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA regular season on October 23 when they visit Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.