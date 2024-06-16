Memphis Grizzlies Still Owe Ja Morant A Lot Of Money
Ja Morant is among the best players in the NBA at just 24 years old.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
However, the former Murray State star only appeared in nine games after serving a 25-game suspension (and getting injured).
Via Grizzlies PR on January 11: "Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant underwent succesful surgery today to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder.
Morant is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."
Last season was the first year of Morant's five-year contract that will pay him $197 million.
He made $34 million, so the Grizzlies still owe him $163 million until the end of the 2027-28 season.
If Morant can stay healthy (and avoid getting suspended again), he will be worth every dollar of his deal.
The two-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range in 257 regular season games.
He has also led the Grizzlies to the NBA playoffs in three out of his first five seasons in the league.
The Grizzlies struggled last season (due to injuries), and they finished as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.