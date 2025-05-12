Fastbreak

Metta World Peace Was Wrong About The Los Angeles Lakers

Metta World Peace predicted that the Lakers would reach the NBA Finals.

Ben Stinar

September 28, 2015; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace speaks to press during media day at Toyota Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Metta World Peace was once among the best role players in the NBA.

The former St. John's star spent six (of his 17 seasons) with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped Kobe Bryant and the franchise win a title in 2010.

Dec 7, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (37) receives encouragement from guard Kobe Bryant (24) against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors beat the Lakers 102-93. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images / Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

During the middle of this past season (when they still had Anthony Davis), World Peace predicted that the Lakers would make the NBA Finals.

World Peace (via Byron Scott's Fast Break in December): "Knecht is the best shooter in the league... That kid is nice, and the Lakers got new life. They got a real shooter with LeBron and AD... I don't see them not making the Finals."

The Lakers ended up losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).

To be fair to World Peace, he made his prediction before they traded for Luka Doncic.

That said, based on how the Lakers played, they likely would have been eliminated early (even with Davis).

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) and Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

World Peace also made a bold claim about Knecht.

The rookie forward finished the year with averages of 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 78 games.

However, he only played four total minutes in the five NBA playoff games.

Apr 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) reacts after a 3-point basket in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As for World Peace, he last played in the league during the 2016-17 season (with the Lakers).

The 2004 Defensive Player of The Year also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets.

Ben Stinar
