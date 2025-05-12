Metta World Peace Was Wrong About The Los Angeles Lakers
Metta World Peace was once among the best role players in the NBA.
The former St. John's star spent six (of his 17 seasons) with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped Kobe Bryant and the franchise win a title in 2010.
During the middle of this past season (when they still had Anthony Davis), World Peace predicted that the Lakers would make the NBA Finals.
World Peace (via Byron Scott's Fast Break in December): "Knecht is the best shooter in the league... That kid is nice, and the Lakers got new life. They got a real shooter with LeBron and AD... I don't see them not making the Finals."
The Lakers ended up losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
To be fair to World Peace, he made his prediction before they traded for Luka Doncic.
That said, based on how the Lakers played, they likely would have been eliminated early (even with Davis).
World Peace also made a bold claim about Knecht.
The rookie forward finished the year with averages of 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 78 games.
However, he only played four total minutes in the five NBA playoff games.
As for World Peace, he last played in the league during the 2016-17 season (with the Lakers).
The 2004 Defensive Player of The Year also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets.