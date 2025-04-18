Miami Heat And Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will host the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Heat have ruled out Kevin Love.
Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson are both listed as probable.
Meanwhile, the Hawks will be without Kobe Bufkin, Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson and Larry Nance Jr.
Trae Young is listed as probable.
The Heat are coming off a 109-90 victory over the Chicago Bulls (at the United Center).
Tyler Herro led the way with 38 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 13/19 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "History of No. 10 seeds in Play-In Tournament:
2024
Hawks: Eliminated
Warriors: Eliminated
2023
Raptors: Eliminated
Pelicans: Eliminated
2022
Hornets: Eliminated
Spurs: Eliminated
2021
Hornets: Eliminated
Spurs: Eliminated
Heat, Mavs would be first to qualify for playoffs."
Meanwhile, the Hawks are coming off a 120-95 loss to the Orlando Magic (in Florida).
Trae Young led the team with 28 points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 8/21 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "WIN TO GET IN.
Heat vs. Hawks with a trip to the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google and a matchup with the East's top-seeded Cavs on the line!
#SoFiPlayIn tips off tonight at 7:00pm/et on TNT!"
The Heat have won their last two meetings against the Hawks.