Miami Heat And Atlanta Hawks Make A Trade
On Thursday evening, the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft concluded.
Before the second day of the draft began, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Atlanta Hawks traded AJ Griffin to the Houston Rockets for the 44th pick.
The Hawks then traded that pick (plus cash) to the Miami Heat to acquire the 43rd pick (Nikola Djurisic).
Via The Miami Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired the draft rights to Pelle Larsson (selected 44th overall) and cash considerations from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the draft rights to Nikola Djurisic (selected 43rd overall) in a three-team trade involving the Houston Rockets in which Atlanta also sent AJ Griffin to Houston for the 44th pick in the draft."
Djurisic is coming off a season where he averaged 14.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 26 AdmiralBet ABA League games.
Via Jonathan Wasserman of NBA Draft.Net: "Atlanta adds Djurisic in the 2nd, a highly skilled wing whose passing may be one of draft’s more underrated skills. Got to be around him a lot at Eurocamp—interesting kid with potential shoot-pass-dribble skill set for 6-7 wing"
As for the Hawks, they finished the season with a 36-46 record, which had them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.
The franchise had the first overall pick, and they selected Zachary Risacher.