Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Game 5 Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will play Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in Massachusetts.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Heat have ruled out Jimmy Butler, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier.
Haywood Highsmith and Duncan Robinson are both listed as available.
Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, and no one else is on their injury report for the game.
The Celtics have a 3-1 in the lead, so they can end the series with a victory on Wednesday.
Most recently, they beat the Heat (in Game 4) by a score of 102-88.
Derrick White led the way with 38 points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks while shooting 15/26 from the field and 8/15 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The Heat are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 46-36 record.
They have made the NBA Finals in two of the previous four seasons, and are coming off a year where they beat the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals (in seven games).
As for the Celtics, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
If the Heat stay alive, Game 6 will be on Friday evening in Miami, Florida.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second to face off against either the Orlando Magic or the Cleveland Cavaliers.