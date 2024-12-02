UPDATE: Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Injury Reports
UPDATE: Jayson Tatum and Derrick White are available.
Sam Hauser has been ruled out.
Jaylen Brown remains questionable.
On Monday, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will face off in Massachusetts.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Heat have ruled out Jimmy Butler, Josh Christopher, Nikola Jovic, Kevin Love, Josh Richardson and Kel'el Ware.
Terry Rozier and Dru Smith are both available.
Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis.
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown are all questionable.
The Heat are 9-9 to start the season, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Despite losing 119-116 to the Toronto Raptors, they are still 6-4 over their previous ten games.
Following Boston, the Heat will play their next game on Wednesday evening against the Los Angeles Lakers (at home).
As for Boston, they have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season.
They are the second seed in the east with a 16-4 record in 20 games.
Most recently, the Celtics lost to Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs in Cleveland by a score of 115-111.
Following the Heat, they will remain in Boston to host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday evening.
The Celtics are coming off a year where they won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
In the first round of the playoffs, they beat the Heat (in five games).