Miami Heat And Chicago Bulls Injury Reports
On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat will face off at the United Center (for the play-in tournament).
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Heat have listed Nikola Jovic, Pelle Larsson and Kevin Love as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Bulls will be without Tre Jones and Ayo Dosunmu.
Lonzo Ball is doubtful, while Josh Giddey and Dalen Terry are both probable.
The Heat finished the regular season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.
They are 17-23 in the 40 games they have played on the road away from Miami.
Last season, the Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Via Underdog NBA: "Josh Giddey in 3 games vs. Heat this season:
26.0 PPG
10.3 RPG
10.0 APG
58.3% FG
53.3% 3FG
Bulls swept the season series."
As for the Bulls, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They are 18-23 in 41 games at home.
Last season, the Bulls missed the NBA playoffs.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Reporting for NBA Today on Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey playing through a muscle tear in his shooting hand over the last month and again tonight in Play-In Tournament against the Heat:"
Whoever wins Wednesday's game will face off against Trae Young and the Atalanta Hawks (on Friday night) at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
The winner of that game would advance to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed.