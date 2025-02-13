Miami Heat And Dallas Mavericks Massive Injury Reports
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Miami Heat.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Heat have ruled out Josh Christopher, Keshad Johnson, Kevin Love, Tery Rozier, Dru Smith, Andrew Wiggins and Isaiah Stevens.
Bam Adebayo is questionable, while Nikola Jovic and Duncan Robinson are both probable.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin, Dwight Powell and P.J. Washington.
Dante Exum, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are all listed as questionable.
The Heat come into the matchup as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-27 record in 52 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak).
Following Dallas, the Heat will play their next game on February 21 when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
As for the Mavs, they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-26 record in 55 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten, but most recently beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors by a score of 111-107 (on Wednesday).
Following the Heat, the Mavs will play their next game on February 21 when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Back in November, the Heat beat the Mavs (in overtime) by a score of 123-118.
Jimmy Butler (who is no longer with the team) led the way with 33 points.
Thursday will be the final meeting of the season between the two teams.