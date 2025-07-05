Miami Heat And Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Held Trade Discussions
Andrew Wiggins was traded to the Miami Heat (via the Golden State Warriors) during the middle of the 2024-25 season.
The former Kansas star finished his year with averages of 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
According to Jovan Buha, the Lakers and Heat have had trade discussion centered around Wiggins (h/t @dru_star).
Buha: "I've reported/ shared what I've heard which is that they've been asking for a first and Dalton... I think they also want Rui, too. Because they want to remain competitive... The Miami asking price needs to drop."
Wiggins would be an intriguing addition for a Lakers team that already has LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
He had the best season of his career (in 2022) playing next to Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry on the Warriors.
Via The NBA (on March 23): "NEW SEASON HIGH IN PTS FOR ANDREW WIGGINS
42 PTS
5 AST
2 STL
6 3PM
He's now the 5th player in Heat franchise history to have 40+ PTS, 5+ AST, & 5+ 3PM in a game!"
Wiggins was the first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He has played 11 total seasons (and won the 2022 title with the Warriors).
Via @PolymarketHoops (on March 14): "Andrew Wiggins has the most points by a Heat player in their first 10 games since LeBron in 2010."