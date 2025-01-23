Miami Heat And Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports
On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will face off in Wisconsin.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Heat have ruled out Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardso and Dru Smith.
Tyler Herro is probable, while Keshad Johnson is questionable.
Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without AJ Green.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are both probable.
The Heat are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conferene with a 21-21 record in 42 games.
They are coming off a 116-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers (at home).
Following the Bucks, the Heat will visit Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at Barclays Center in New York.
Via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel: "It is looking, based on the Bucks' return flight timing at this moment, that the start of tonight's Heat game in Milwaukee, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern, could be moved back by as much as 90 minutes. It also could require the game or parts being moved to NBA TV (or truTV)."
As for the Bucks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-17 record in 41 games.
They most recently beat the Philadelphia 76ers (at home) by a score of 123-109.
After the Heat, the Bucks will visit the LA Clippers on Saturday.
On November 26, the Bucks beat the Heat by a score of 106-103 (in Miami, Florida).
Damian Lillard led the way with 37 points and 12 assists.