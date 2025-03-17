Fastbreak

Miami Heat And New York Knicks Injury Reports

The Miami Heat and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.

Dec 21, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after making a three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the New York Knicks will host the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Heat have ruled out Alec Burks, Josh Christopher, Keshad Johnson, Nikola Jovic, Dru Smith and Isaiah Stevens.

Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable.

The Knicks have ruled out Jalen Brunson, Ariel Hukporti and Kevin McCullar Jr.

Pacome Dadiet is listed as questionable.

The Heat come into the night as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-38 record in 67 games.

They are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak (and have gone 2-8 over their last ten).

Following the Knicks, the Heat will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Detroit Pistons in Florida.

Via The NBA: "Eastern Conference squads clash at MSG as Karl-Anthony Towns and the No. 3 in the East Knicks host Bam Adebayo and the No. 9 in the East Heat tonight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN!"

As for the Knicks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-24 record in 66 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Following the Heat, the Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs.

Mar 12, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; New York Knicks head coach†Tom Thibodeau watches from the sideline during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Knicks and Heat faced off earlier this month (in Miami).

In overtime, the Knicks won by a score of 116-112.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 16 rebounds.

