Miami Heat Announce 2 Roster Moves
On Wednesday, the Miami Heat announced that they had signed two new players.
Via The Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed guard Bryson Warren and center Malik Williams."
On Thursday, the Heat have now announced that both players have been waived.
Via The Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have waived Bryson Warren and Malik Williams."
Williams appeared in seven games with the Toronto Raptors last season.
He finished with averages of 2.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 26.5% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range.
Meanwhile, Warren spent last year in the G League.
He averaged 7.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 38.1% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 17 regular season games (two starts).
Ira Winderman of Florida Sun Sentinel reported more details.
Via Winderman: "As explained here yesterday, the Heat have waived Bryson Warren, Malik Williams in a procedural move that sets up both with the Heat G League affiliate, Sioux Falls Skyforce. So once again, Heat two below NBA offseason roster limit of 21 ahead of Oct. 1 start of training camp."
The Heat are coming off a season where they were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They were able to beat the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament but ended up losing to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Jimmy Butler did not appear in the playoffs due to injury.