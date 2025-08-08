Miami Heat Announce 5-Year NBA Veteran Will Miss 2 Months After Surgery
Haywood Highsmith has been with the Miami Heat for each of the previous four seasons.
He finished last year with averages of 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Friday, the Heat made the announcement that Highsmith will be out for at least two months.
Via The Miami Heat: "Haywood Highsmith underwent successful surgery Friday morning to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee which he suffered while training in Baltimore. The 35-minute procedure was performed by HEAT team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Doctors Hospital Surgery Center in Miami. He will begin rehabilitation immediately and is expected to miss eight-to-10 weeks."
The good news for the Heat is that it's still possible Highsmith will be available for opening night (in October).
He started in 42 games last season (and averaged 25 minutes of playing time).
Via Five Reasons Sports: "The timetable for Haywood Highsmith's recovery from knee surgery puts his return at after the start of training camp at FAU, but prior to the start of the season.
Opportunity for Keshad Johnson, primarily, to make an impression for minutes."
The Heat finished last year as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.
However, the Heat got swept by Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.