Miami Heat Announce Roster Move

The Miami Heat announced that they have signed Zyon Pullin.

Ben Stinar

Mar 21, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida Gators guard Zyon Pullin (0) speaks to the media during the NCAA tournament practice day at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 21, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida Gators guard Zyon Pullin (0) speaks to the media during the NCAA tournament practice day at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Zyon Pullin is coming off a season where he appeared in 33 games for the Florida Gators.

He finished the year with averages of 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 44.9% from the three-point range.

This summer, Pullin signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat (but he was waived earlier this month).

On Monday, the Heat announced that they have signed Pullin (again).

Via The Miami Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed guard Zyon Pullin."

Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald added more details.

Via Chiang: "The Heat has signed guard Zyon Pullin to an Exhibit 10 contract. Pullin was on a two-way deal with the Heat for summer league, but was waived in late July to make room for Josh Christopher’s two-way deal."

Pullin played for Miami at NBA Summer League.

He averaged 5.3 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 64.7% from the field in six games (in Las Vegas).

The 23-year-old played five seasons of college basketball for Florida and UC-Riverside.

His career averages were 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 142 games.

Via Hot Hot Hoops: "Heat’s Zyon Pullin signing is NOT a standard or two-way deal. It will be a training camp invite, just like Isaiah Stevens

Both will be fighting for Dru Smith’s final two-way spot"

The Heat are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

