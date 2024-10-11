Fastbreak

Miami Heat Announce Two Roster Moves After Hornets Game

The Miami Heat made two roster moves.

Sep 30, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to reporters during media day at Kaseya Center Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Miami Heat played the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina for their first preseason game.

They lost by a score of 111-108.

Caleb Daniels finished his night with eight points and nine rebounds while shooting 3/6 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time.

On Thursday, the Heat announced that they had waived Daniels.

Via The Miami Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed center Warren Washington and waived guard Caleb Daniels."

Daniels had a good showing in his preseason action, but he will likely begin the season in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

He played for the Skyforce last year and averaged 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 31 regular season games (22 starts).

Sep 30, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Caleb Daniels (15) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As for Washington, he is coming off a season where he appeared in 25 games for Texas Tech.

He averaged 9.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 62.3% from the field.

Via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel on Thursday: "In an move to get another big man for their G League roster, the Heat have waived guard Caleb Daniels and signed center Warren Washington, an undrafted rookie who was with the team's summer-league roster. Both are expected to play for the Sioux Falls Skyforce."

The Heat will play their first regular season game on October 23 when they host the Orlando Magic.

