Miami Heat Are Reportedly Favorites To Sign Former NBA MVP
Russell Westbrook is one of the best 50 players in NBA history.
Despite no longer being an All-Star, he is a solid guard that can help a lot of teams.
This summer, Westbrook is expected to become a free agent (via Marc Stein of The Stein Line).
According to Bovada, the Miami Heat are the favorites to sign the 2017 MVP (if he leaves Denver).
Via NBACentral: "The Miami Heat are the favorites to land Russell Westbrook, per @BovadaOfficial
Miami Heat +260
Dallas Mavericks +325
Sacramento Kings +500
Golden State Warriors +750
Orlando Magic +750
Oklahoma City Thunder +900
Hapoel Tel Aviv +900
Toronto Raptors +1000"
Westbrook finished his first season in Denver with productive averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Via Real Sports: "Russell Westbrook becomes just the 5th guard in NBA history to record 26,000 PTS."
The Heat are known for getting the most out of their players (and Westbrook is the kind of player that would fit their culture).
They finished the 2024-25 season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.
However, the Heat got swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.