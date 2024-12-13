Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Addresses NBA Trade Rumors Ahead Of Raptors Game
On Thursday evening, the Miami Heat are playing the Toronto Raptors (at home) in Florida.
Before the game, head coach Erik Spoelstra met with the media.
He was asked about the recent trade speculation surrounding Jimmy Butler.
Spoelstra (h/t Brendan Tobin): "This is this profession. You can't get sick at sea over some narratives that are going out there. That's going to happen and every organization at some point during a season. We're trying to build on something. We've played three solid games. We're still not anywhere where we want to be."
The Heat have been to the NBA Finals twice since the 2020 season.
They entered Thursday's matchup with Toronto as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-10 record in 22 games.
Butler has been the team's best player since joining the franchise (in the summer of 2019).
He is currently averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Via Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald: "So wrapping up Butler at this hour: No trade request; Heat not pushing to get rid of him but listens on everything; Heat not offering max extension at this time; Houston not pursuing at this time. Golden State remains a team to watch."
Trade speculation will likely continue until February.
Butler can become a free agent as soon as this summer (he has a player option in his contract for the 2025-26 season).