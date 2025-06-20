Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Made His Feelings Clear About Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant is expected to be among the biggest names in the NBA on the move this summer.
The Phoenix Suns star is still among the best forwards in the league, but his pairing with the franchise has been unable to lead to any success in three years.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Suns ideally are looking to find a trade package for Kevin Durant that returns younger players and draft capital.
Phoenix would also be open to two starting-caliber players alongside a first-round pick.
Phoenix is drawing a line in the sand on their return value for Durant."
One team that remains a rumored destination is the Miami Heat.
Last year, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about Durant (h/t Cayden Kubler).
Spoelstra (on November 6, 2024): "He's as good as anybody that's ever done it... The fact that he's timeless at his age putting up these kind of scoring numbers is really remarkable."
Durant would be an intriguing addition to a Heat franchise that has found themselves in the NBA Finals six times over the last 19 years.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via Joel Moran of Pick a Side: "Kevin Durant after tearing his Achilles and leaving the Warriors:
Regular season (274 games) 27.9 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.2 APG on 53/41/88 Playoffs (31 games) 30.4 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.9 APG on 49/37/88
Individually, @KDTrey5 has been elite. Far from 'underwehlming'"