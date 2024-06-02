Miami Heat Could Reportedly Lose Key Player In Free Agency
Haywood Highsmith has become a productive role player for the Miami Heat over the previous few seasons.
This past year, he averaged 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 66 regular season games.
Highsmith will be a free agent this summer, and Michael Scotto of HoopsHype (via Locked On Heat, Miami Heat Podcast) reported that he will have interest from teams around the NBA.
Scotto: "I would say Haywood has a lot of interest around the league from teams, because of the prototype that he fits. A 3&D guy, shot 40% this year from three, which is a high watermark for teams around the league."
Scotto also went on to talk about his defense.
Highsmith has played part of four seasons in the NBA for the Heat and 76ers.
His career averages are 4.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 144 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 31 playoff games and was with the Heat when they reached 2023 NBA Finals.
Arthur Hill of Hoops Rumors noted that the luxury tax could play a role in the Heat being able to re-sign Highsmith.
The Heat are coming off a season where they were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).