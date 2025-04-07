Miami Heat Final Injury Report Against 76ers
On Monday night, the Miami Heat will play the Philadelphia 76ers (at home) in Florida.
For the game, the Heat have finalized their injury report.
Via The Miami Heat: "#PHIvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (back spasms) and Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Sixers.
Tyler Herro (thigh) is available to play."
The good news for the Heat is that they will get Herro back in action (he missed the team's last game).
He is averaging 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via @WadexFlash: "Tyler Herro in his last 7 games:
35 PTS - 9 REB - 4 AST
25 PTS - 6 REB - 9 AST
27 PTS - 5 REB - 5 AST
30 PTS - 3 REB - 7 AST
36 PTS - 3 REB - 4 AST
20 PTS - 3 REB - 7 AST
29 PTS - 6 REB - 3 AST
6-1 record. The best stretch of Tyler Herro’s career. Our All-Star."
The Heat are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-43 record in 78 games.
Over their last ten games, the Heat have gone 6-4 (and they have lost two in a row).
Following the 76ers, the Heat will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.