Miami Heat's Injury Report Against Cavs For Game 2
On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Heat have announced their injury report.
The Heat have ruled out Kevin Love and Terry Rozier.
Everyone else on the team is available.
The Heat are coming off a 121-100 loss (also on the road) in Game 1.
Bam Adebayo led the team with 24 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10/22 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via The Miami Heat (on Sunday): "Round 1 Game 1 final - Miami 100, Cleveland 121
Adebayo: 24pts, 9rebs & 3asts
Herro: 21pts (3 3s) & 3rebs
Mitchell: 18pts, 9asts & 4rebs
Wiggins: 14pts & 6rebs"
The Heat finished the regular season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 37-45 record.
They beat the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament to secure the eighth seed.
Via The NBA: "Donovan Mitchell dropped a game-high 30 PTS to lift Cleveland to a Game 1 win.
Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo lead Miami's push to even the series on the road.
Game 2, 7:30pm/et, NBA TV"