Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post

Dwyane Wade made a post to Instagram.

Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade reacts after learning a statue will be erected outside of Kaseya Center in 2025, during a special ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade is seen as one of the best five shooting guards in NBA history.

The Miami Heat legend is also among the most popular players of all time with over 19 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, Wade made a heartfelt post that had over 13,000 likes in 12 hours.

He wrote: "Creating Moments that becomes forever memories."

Many people reacted to Wade's post.

Gabrielle Union-Wade: "❤️❤️❤️"

Mateen Cleaves: "That’s what it is all about!!!"

Essence Atkins: "I love y’all. That’s it. That’s the message."

@jehrenpearce: "Said it once, I’ll say it again…D-Wade is winning at life. 🔥"

Apr 1, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

David Alexander: "Love the bro!! This is what it’s all about."

@1_devaqueen504: "Beautiful family… make it last forever. 💓May you “BE Blessed💓”"

Jamal Hines: "Must feel amazing to have a family that loves you unconditionally.I have never felt that from anybody my whole life @dwyanewade your a great example of what a great father basketball player friend husband is all about.Even though I don't know you I look up to you keep being great king🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Apr 10, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade (3) walks of the court with his Actress wife Gabrielle Union after his last NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Wade played 16 seasons for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The three-time NBA Champion had career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 games.

Via @Heat_Muse: "Since 2000, only two guards in NBA history averaged more than 20+ ppg in their careers while shooting LESS than 2 3PM per game:

- DeMar DeRozan
- Dwyane Wade

Just some old school ball"

Dec 29, 2012; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The Bucks won 104-85. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
