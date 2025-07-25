Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Dwyane Wade is seen as one of the best five shooting guards in NBA history.
The Miami Heat legend is also among the most popular players of all time with over 19 million followers on Instagram.
Recently, Wade made a heartfelt post that had over 13,000 likes in 12 hours.
He wrote: "Creating Moments that becomes forever memories."
Many people reacted to Wade's post.
Gabrielle Union-Wade: "❤️❤️❤️"
Mateen Cleaves: "That’s what it is all about!!!"
Essence Atkins: "I love y’all. That’s it. That’s the message."
@jehrenpearce: "Said it once, I’ll say it again…D-Wade is winning at life. 🔥"
David Alexander: "Love the bro!! This is what it’s all about."
@1_devaqueen504: "Beautiful family… make it last forever. 💓May you “BE Blessed💓”"
Jamal Hines: "Must feel amazing to have a family that loves you unconditionally.I have never felt that from anybody my whole life @dwyanewade your a great example of what a great father basketball player friend husband is all about.Even though I don't know you I look up to you keep being great king🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Wade played 16 seasons for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The three-time NBA Champion had career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 games.
Via @Heat_Muse: "Since 2000, only two guards in NBA history averaged more than 20+ ppg in their careers while shooting LESS than 2 3PM per game:
- DeMar DeRozan
- Dwyane Wade
Just some old school ball"