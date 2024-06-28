Fastbreak

Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts To Bronny James News

Dwyane Wade sent out a post on X after the Lakers drafted Bronny James.

Dec 7, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) in action during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 7, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) in action during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports / Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Bronny will now be the first player in NBA history to play with his father (LeBron James).

Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post on X was NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

His post had over 55,000 likes and one million impressions in less than 24 hours.

Via Bleacher Report: "NOW THEY'RE TEAMMATES.

WHAT A MOMENT."

Wade Responded: "One of the dopest moments in our sport! Congrats, Bronny! 🫡🫡"

Bronny played one season of college basketball for the USC Trojans.

He finished his freshman year with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.

As for Wade, he is a Basketball Hall of Famer and among the best shooting guards of all time.

He played for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers over 16 seasons.

Dwyane Wade
Feb 2, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) dribbles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Wade and LeBron were teammates with Miami and Cleveland.

From 2011-14, they led the Heat to the NBA Finals for four straight seasons and won two titles (2012 and 2013).

Miami Heat
Jun 16, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) and LeBron James (6) react during a time-out against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter of game five in the 2013 NBA Finals at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports / Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Wade had career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 regular season games.

He also appeared in 177 playoff games and won three NBA Championships (all with Miami).

