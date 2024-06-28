Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts To Bronny James News
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Bronny will now be the first player in NBA history to play with his father (LeBron James).
Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post on X was NBA legend Dwyane Wade.
His post had over 55,000 likes and one million impressions in less than 24 hours.
Via Bleacher Report: "NOW THEY'RE TEAMMATES.
WHAT A MOMENT."
Wade Responded: "One of the dopest moments in our sport! Congrats, Bronny! 🫡🫡"
Bronny played one season of college basketball for the USC Trojans.
He finished his freshman year with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
As for Wade, he is a Basketball Hall of Famer and among the best shooting guards of all time.
He played for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers over 16 seasons.
Wade and LeBron were teammates with Miami and Cleveland.
From 2011-14, they led the Heat to the NBA Finals for four straight seasons and won two titles (2012 and 2013).
Wade had career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 regular season games.
He also appeared in 177 playoff games and won three NBA Championships (all with Miami).