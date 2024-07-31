NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts To Kiyan Anthony News
Carmelo Anthony is most known for his time at Syracuse (in college) and the New York Knicks (in the NBA).
He is a New York sports legend.
Therefore, it was huge news when his son (Kiyan) was ranked (by ESPN) as the top high school player in the state for the class of 2025.
Many people reacted on social media, and one person who sent out a post was NBA legend Dwyane Wade.
Wade's post had over 1,000 likes in two hours.
Via Basketball Forever: "Melo's son Kiyan Anthony is ranked as the No. 1 high school player in New York State for the class of 2025 🙌
(via @espn's recruiting database)"
Wade responded: "It’s only right! @kiyananthony is a problem!"
Recently, Kiyan revealed his top-six choices for college, which were Rutgers, USC, Ohio State, Florida State, Syracuse and Auburn.
He will have a lot of attention going into his senior year of high school.
As for Carmelo, he is one of the greatest players of all time and played 19 seasons for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers.
He made 10 NBA All-Star Games and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
In college, Anthony led Syracuse to the 2003 NCAA Championship.
Meanwhile, Wade played 16 seasons for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.
He was voted into the Hall of Fame (last year) and won three NBA Championships with the Heat.