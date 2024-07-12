Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts To LeBron James Instagram Post
LeBron James is currently playing for Team USA.
They recently played an exhibition game with Canada as they get ready for the 2024 Olympics.
Team USA beat Canada by a score of 86-72, and James finished his night with seven points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block.
During the game, he connected for an alley-oop with Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
After the win, James made a post to Instagram with a photo of the highlight.
His post had over 1.9 millions likes and nearly 13,000 comments.
James captioned his post: "🧑🏽🍳 X 🤴🏾 IS WHAT YALL BEEN PATIENTLY WAITING FOR! Well we’re here now! LET’S GET IT! Summer time VIBEZ!! 🇺🇸"
One person who left a comment was Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.
His comment had over 97,000 likes.
Wade wrote: "Looks familiar 😂🔥🔥"
Wade is referring to the famous photo of him completing an alley-oop with James when the two were on the Miami Heat.
James and Wade formed one of the best duos in NBA history when they teamed up in Miami from 2010-14.
They made the Finals in all four seasons and captured two NBA Championships in that span.
Wade spent 16 seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers (and Heat).
His career averages were 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 regular season games.
He retired after the 2018-19 season.