Miami Heat Lose Key Player To Philadelphia 76ers
Caleb Martin is coming off his fifth season in the NBA.
He finished the year with averages of 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 64 games for the Miami Heat.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Martin will leave the Heat to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F Caleb Martin is finalizing a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Impactful pickup for the Sixers, who bring on the playoff-tested veteran from Miami."
Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported more details.
Via Jackson: "So Martin turned down 5 years 65 M from Heat, and then a week later settled for what ESPN said is 4 years topping 32 M from 76ers. Martin rep thought Heat offer wasn't good enough, which dumbfounded Heat."
In addition to the Heat, Martin has also spent time with the Charlotte Hornets.
His career averages are 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 266 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 45 NBA playoff games (nine starts), and he helped the Heat reach the 2023 Finals.
The 76ers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, but lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.