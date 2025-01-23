Miami Heat Make Official Jimmy Butler Announcement Before Bucks Game
On Thursday evening, the Miami Heat will play the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
Before the game, the Heat made an announcement about six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.
Via The Miami Heat: "Miami HEAT Statement on Jimmy Butler:
We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee."
Butler is currently averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald: "With Jimmy Butler now suspended by the Heat for a total of nine games this month, he has lost about $3.1 million in salary.
Of course, Butler could still get some (or even most) of that back depending on the result of grievances filed through the NBPA."
The Heat are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-21 record in 42 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Heat lost to the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 116-107.
Butler had 13 points, four rebounds and eight assists while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 27 minutes.
Butler is in his 14th NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.
The 35-year-old helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals twice (2020 and 2023).