Miami Heat Make Contract Decisions On Two Players
Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are two of the best young players on the Miami Heat.
Unsurprisingly, the Heat have picked up the options on both player's contracts.
Via Ira Winderman of South Florida Sun Sentinel: "The Heat have picked up the fourth-year option on the rookie-scale contract of forward Nikola Jovic and the third-year option on the rookie-scale contract of Jaime Jaquez Jr. Both moves are for the 2025-26 season."
Jovic was the 27th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Heat.
He finished his second season in the NBA with averages of 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 46 games.
On the other hand, Jaquez Jr. was the 18th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He finished his rookie year with averages of 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Via ClutchPoints: "Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the 5th rookie in NBA history with 30 PTS & 10 REB on Christmas Day
Patrick Ewing
Walt Bellamy
Oscar Robertson
Wilt Chamberlain
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
ELITE COMPANY."
As for the Heat, they finished this past year as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
The franchise has made the NBA Finals twice since 2020.