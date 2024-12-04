Miami Heat Make Roster Move Before Lakers Game
On Monday evening, the Miami Heat lost to the Celtics in Boston by a score of 108-89.
Kel'el Ware did not play in the game due to a foot injury.
The former Indiana star has now been assigned to the G League.
Via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel: "Kel'el Ware actually had been poised to play for Heat G League team today in Cleveland until foot injury got in the way. His G League debut should come Thursday in Sioux Falls."
The Heat have already ruled him out for Wednesday's showdown with Anthony Davis and the Los Angels Lakers in Miami, Florida.
Via The Miami Heat: "#LALvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Nikola Jovic (ankle) and Kel'el Ware (G-League assignment) have both been ruled out of tomorrow night's game vs the Lakers."
Ware was the 15th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He is averaging 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field in his first ten NBA games.
Getting to play in the G League will give him a chance to have a lot more minutes on the court.
As for the Heat, they are 9-10 in their first 19 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following the Lakers, the Heat will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Phoenix Suns in Florida.
At home, they have gone 4-4 in eight games played in Miami.