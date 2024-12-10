Miami Heat Make Roster Move Before Raptors Game
On Thursday evening, the Miami Heat will host the Toronto Raptors in Florida.
Before the game, the Heat have recalled Kel'el Ware to the NBA.
Via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel: "Kel’el Ware is back with the Heat from his two-game G League stint."
Ware was the 15th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Indiana.
He currently has averages of 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in ten games.
The 20-year-old played two games during his time in the G League.
Via Sioux Falls Skyforce: "Kel'el Ware had back-to-back double-doubles in his two games with the Skyforce! He was the anchor on defense with four blocks
20 PTS | 10 REB | 4 BLK"
After getting limited playing time with the Heat, fans will be happy to see that he did well during his time with the Skyforce.
The Heat are a veteran team, so Ware will likely have to continue developing in the G League (in addition to his limited NBA minutes).
Most recently (without Ware), the Heat beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 122-113 in Miami, Florida.
Tyler Herro led the team with 34 points and seven assists.
Following Thursday's game with the Raptors, the Heat will visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday evening in Michigan.
Last season, the Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).