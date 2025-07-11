Miami Heat NBA Veteran Reportedly On Trading Block
Terry Rozier has spent part of the last two seasons playing for the Miami Heat.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 29.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Recently, Evan Sidery of Forbes reported that Rozier is on the trading block.
Via Sidery: "The Heat have been active in the marketplace attempting to find a team willing to take on Terry Rozier’s expiring contract.
However, due to it being a $26.6 million figure, the trade market is currently nonexistent.
There’s a strong chance Rozier enters the season with Miami."
Rozier was the 16th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Louisville.
He has also spent time with the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets over ten seasons.
The 31-year-old has career averages of 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 665 games.
While Rozier has a high salary for the 2025-26 season, he could be a very good addition to teams around the league.
Over his time in the league, he's appeared in 50 NBA playoff games (19 starts).
The Heat finished last year as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.
They made the 2025 NBA playoffs after winning their way through the play-in tournament.
That said, the Heat lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round (in four games).