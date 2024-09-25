Miami Heat Officially Sign 5-Year NBA Player
Nassir Little spent last season playing for the Phoenix Suns.
The five-year veteran averaged 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in 45 games (two starts).
On Tuesday, the Miami Heat officially announced that they have signed Little to a contract (h/t Hoops Rumors).
Via Heat.com: "Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward Nassir Little. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald reported more details on the signing.
Via Chiang: "Nassir Little’s one-year contract with the Heat is fully non-guaranteed, according to a league source. So Heat remains about $1.6 million away from the second apron — for now."
Little was the 25th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of North Carolina.
Before his stop with the Suns, Little had spent the first four years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.
His career averages are 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 237 games.
He has also appeared in seven NBA playoff games.
If Little is able to make the roster, he will be an intriguing addition to the Heat.
They have been able to get the most out of their role players in recent years.
Last year, the Heat were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.