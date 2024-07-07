Miami Heat Officially Sign Talented Point Guard
Isaiah Stevens had an excellent college career for Colorado State.
He finished his final season with averages of 16.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 44.0% from the three-point range in 36 games.
While Stevens was not selected in the 2024 NBA Draft last month, he has officially signed with the Miami Heat on an Exhibit 10 deal.
Via The Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed guard Isaiah Stevens."
Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald reported more details.
Via Chiang: "Yes, the Heat’s new Exhibit 10 contract player Isaiah Stevens is on Miami’s summer league roster.
Stevens averaged 6.8 assists last season for Colorado State. During his five-year college career, he shot 253 of 629 (40.2 percent) from behind the arc."
Stevens had career averages of 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 153 games for Colorado State.
It's unclear if he will make the roster, but the Heat have done an excellent job of developing talent over the last decade.
The Heat finished the 2023-24 season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, but lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
That said, the franchise has reached the NBA Finals twice since the 2020 season.