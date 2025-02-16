Miami Heat Owe Andrew Wiggins A Lot Of Money
Andrew Wiggins was recently traded to the Golden State Warriors as part of the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade.
Wiggins has appeared in two games for Miami.
In that span, he is averaging 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range.
The 2022 NBA All-Star was one of the most significant pieces of the deal, and he has to fill some of the production that Butler leaves behind.
Via Heat.com on February 6: "Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have acquired Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a 2025 protected first round draft pick from Golden State and Davion Mitchell from Toronto in exchange for Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson, two second round draft picks and cash considerations in a five-team deal that sends Butler to Golden State, Richardson, a 2031 second round draft pick and cash considerations from Miami to Utah along with Kenyon Martin Jr. and a 2028 second round draft pick from Detroit to Utah, Dennis Schröder, Lindy Waters III and a 2031 second round draft pick from Golden State to Detroit and P.J. Tucker from Utah to Toronto along with a 2026 second round draft pick and cash considerations from Miami."
In addition to losing Butler, the Heat will also be paying Wiggins a lot of money.
If he picks up his player option for the 2026-27 season, the Heat are on the hook for $58.4 million over the next two years (not counting the rest of his $26.3 million salary this year).
The Heat went into the All-Star break as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-28 record in 53 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Wiggins was the first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas.
He has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves (in addition to the Warriors and Heat).