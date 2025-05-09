Miami Heat Pat Riley Announcement Catches Attention Of NBA Fans
The Miami Heat had their season come to an end earlier this month when they were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
They were the first 10th seed to ever make the playoffs after beating the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.
On Thursday, the Heat announced that Pat Riley will hold his end of season presser on Friday.
Via The Miami Heat: "Pat Riley will hold his end of season press conference tomorrow afternoon. Be sure to watch the livestream on our YouTube channel - https://gohe.at/3Z7hZsA"
Many people commented on the announcement.
@MookSrBurner: "Hopefully he says he’s stepping down"
@_neilcm: "It's been a good run, now please announce that you are stepping down."
@__nathan3: "Are they gonna let the reporters ask him tough questions or throw softballs at him like always"
@DaRealSkeet: "stepping down it’s time thanks for everything pat 🫡🫡"
@sportsfanatic39: "Just a bunch of words again that don't mean anything. Pat & the Front Office have lied for years now. It's a shame @MickyArison doesn't care anymore."
@heat_flock: "Better be a retirement announcement…."
@DrRealistic_: "Hope the media that are in there ask the tough questions…"
@Joseancruzrod72: "I honestly dont wana hear about Jimmy. I wana know what we as a Franchise are doing going forward how are we going to improve this roster to where we can contend. We have been surpassed by teams like NY, Detroit, Orlando and Indy"
The Heat have been to the NBA Finals twice since the 2020 season.
They won their last title in 2013 (with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade).