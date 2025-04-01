Miami Heat Player Comments On Steph Curry's Instagram Post
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA since trading for Jimmy Butler.
Over their last ten games, the Warriors have gone 7-3 (and they have won two in a row).
Recently, Steph Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 530,000 likes.
He captioned his post: "The week that was! #onward"
One person who left a comment was Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell.
His comment had over 1,800 likes.
He wrote: "🐐"
Curry still remains one of the elite guards in the NBA at 37.
The two-time MVP has had a major impact on how the game of basketball is played, as many players have looked up to Curry (and modeled their game after him).
Mitchell is just 26, so he was in high school when Curry won his first title.
Right now, Curry is averaging 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
The Warriors are 43-31 in 74 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, Mitchell is averaging 7.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 67 games for the Toronto Raptors (and Heat).
The Heat are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-41 record in 75 games.
Mitchell has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings.