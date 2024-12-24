Miami Heat Player Reportedly Ruled Out For Remainder Of NBA Season
Dru Smith is in the middle of his third NBA season.
The Miami Heat guard had been averaging 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 53.3% from the three-point range in 14 games (one start).
However, ESPN's Shams Charania has now reported that Smith will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via Charania: "Miami Heat guard Dru Smith has suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon, sources told ESPN. Absolutely devastating after the two-way guard made a tremendous recovery from a torn ACL just over a year ago to the Heat’s rotation now and was on cusp of a standard NBA contract."
Smith has career averages of 4.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Following the news, Charania reported that the team had made a roster move.
Via Charania: "The Miami Heat are converting two-way forward Keshad Johnson on a standard two-year NBA contract, sources told ESPN. Johnson has spent the season as a standout player for Heat's G League affiliate, Sioux Falls, averaging 21.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game."
The Heat are 14-13 in their first 27 games of the season, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit the Orlando Magic.
Last season, the Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.