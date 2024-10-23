Miami Heat Player Ruled Out Against Magic
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat will play their first game of the season when they host the Orlando Magic in Florida.
For the game, the Heat will be without one of their best role players, as Josh Richardson has been ruled out.
Via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald on Tuesday: "Heat injury report for tomorrow night's opener vs. Magic:
-Josh Richardson ruled out (left heel enthesopathy)
-Rest of roster expected to be available.
The Magic did not report an injury for the opener."
Richardson is coming off a season where he averaged 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 43 games (six starts).
However, he got injured during the middle of the 2023-24 season.
Via The Miami Heat on March 6: "INJURY UPDATE: Josh Richardson underwent successful right shoulder surgery today, a 90-minute labrum procedure to repair right shoulder instability.
Richardson will miss the remainder of the season and is expected to make a full recovery."
Richardson is going into his tenth NBA season.
He has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.
Following the Magic, the Heat will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).