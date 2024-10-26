Miami Heat Player Ruled Out Due To Personal Reasons Against Hornets
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat will be in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets.
For the game, the team will remain without NBA Champion Kevin Love, who has been ruled out due to personal reasons.
Love also missed their first game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via The Miami Heat on Friday: "INJURY UPDATE: Kel'el Ware (illness) and Kevin Love (personal reasons) have both been ruled out of tomorrow night's game vs the Hornets.
Josh Richardson (heel) is listed as questionable"
Love is going into his third season as a member of the Heat.
He finished last year with averages 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Heat are coming off a tough 116-97 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday evening at home.
Following their showdown with the Hornets, the Heat will return to Miami for a matchup with Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons on Monday evening.
As for the Hornets, they are 1-1 in their first two games of the new season.
After a victory over the Houston Rockets, they lost to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening in Georgia (125-120).
2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball finished with the loss with 34 points while shooting 9/14 from the three-point range.
Following Miami, the Hornets will remain in North Carolina to host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening.