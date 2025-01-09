Miami Heat Player Ruled Out Due To Personal Reasons Against Jazz
On Thursday night, the Miami Heat will play the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
For the game, the Heat will be without one of their best role players, as Kevin Love has been ruled out due to personal reasons.
Via The Miami Heat: "#MIAvsUTA INJURY UPDATE: Josh Richardson (heel) is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs the Jazz.
Kevin Love (personal reasons) has been ruled out."
The former UCLA star is averaging 5.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 35.2% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 16 games.
Love is in his third season playing for the Heat.
The 2016 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers over 17 years.
Via Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald: "Kevin Love not with Heat for personal reasons. Butler at Kaseya working out with 3 Heat staffers this week"
The Heat enter the night as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-17 record in 35 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Heat beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors by a score of 114-98.
Following the Jazz, they will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
On the other side, the Jazz are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-26 record in 35 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.