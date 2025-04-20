Miami Heat Player Ruled Out For Personal Reasons Against Cavs
On Sunday evening, the Miami Heat will play the Cleveland Cavaliers (in Ohio) for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Heat will remain without one of their key veterans, as Kevin Love has been ruled out due to personal reasons.
Via Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid: "Kevin Love will not be in Cleveland when the Heat take on the #Cavs due to personal reasons.
Everyone for Cleveland is available."
Love finished the regular season with averages of 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 23 games.
The Heat finished the regular season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.
They beat the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.
On the road, the Heat are 19-23 in 42 games away from Miami.
Via The NBA: "Miami fought through two Play-In victories to secure the 8 seed.
Cleveland aims to build on last year's East Semis run.
Heat/Cavs Game 1 gets underway tonight at 7:00pm/et on TNT!"
Love is in his second season playing for the Heat.
The future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers (over 17 years).
As for the Cavs, they are coming off an incredible regular season where they finished as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
At home, they are 34-7 in 41 games.