Miami Heat Player Ruled Out For Personal Reasons Against Pistons
On Monday evening, the Miami Heat will host the Detroit Pistons in Florida.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best role players, as NBA Champion Kevin Love has been ruled out due to personal reasons.
Love has missed each of the first two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald on Sunday: "Heat injury report for tomorrow vs. Pistons: Kevin Love (personal reasons) and Josh Christopher (G League) have been ruled out.
Josh Richardson and Kel'el Ware are no longer on the injury report."
Love is now in his third season playing for Miami.
He finished last year with averages of 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field 34.4% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Heat come into the evening with a 1-1 record in their first two games.
They most recently defeated the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 114-106 in North Carolina.
Jimmy Butler led the way with 26 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 7/15 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
As for the Pistons, they are 0-3 in their first three games of the new season.
Most recently, they lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 124-118 (at home).
Following Miami, the Pistons will visit Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Wednesday evening.