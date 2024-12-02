Miami Heat Players Comment On Tyler Herro's Instagram Post
Tyler Herro has gotten off to an extremely strong start to his sixth NBA season.
The former Kentucky star is averaging 24.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 18 games.
On Saturday, Herro made a post to Instagram that had over 37,000 likes.
Herro wrote: "simple game"
Many of his Heat teammates left a comment on the post.
Kevin Love: "CAWB 🧊"
Former Heat player Chris Silva: "🔥🔥"
Bam Adebayo: "💯💯"
Thomas Bryant: "💯😤🔥"
Kel'el Ware: "Overly simple fr💯"
For Heat fans, they will likely enjoy seeing that Herro has the support of his teammates.
The Heat played on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors in Canada (they lost by a score of 119-116).
Herro finished the loss with 31 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 9/16 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via @WadexFlash: "Tyler Herro’s best performances of the season so far:
• 34 PTS - 5 REB - 7 AST
• 27 PTS - 6 REB - 5 3PM
• 24 PTS - 7 REB - 11 AST
• 40 PTS - 5 REB - 8 AST
• 28 PTS - 4 REB - 4 AST
• 27 PTS - 8 REB - 5 AST
• 31 PTS - 4 REB - 6 3PM
Best player on the Miami Heat."
The Heat dropped to 9-9 in their first 18 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.