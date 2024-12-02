Fastbreak

Miami Heat Players Comment On Tyler Herro's Instagram Post

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Nov 15, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro has gotten off to an extremely strong start to his sixth NBA season.

The former Kentucky star is averaging 24.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 18 games.

On Saturday, Herro made a post to Instagram that had over 37,000 likes.

Herro wrote: "simple game"

Many of his Heat teammates left a comment on the post.

Kevin Love: "CAWB 🧊"

Former Heat player Chris Silva: "🔥🔥"

Bam Adebayo: "💯💯"

Thomas Bryant: "💯😤🔥"

Kel'el Ware: "Overly simple fr💯"

For Heat fans, they will likely enjoy seeing that Herro has the support of his teammates.

Tyler Herro Heat NBA
Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates with Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Heat played on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors in Canada (they lost by a score of 119-116).

Herro finished the loss with 31 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 9/16 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Via @WadexFlash: "Tyler Herro’s best performances of the season so far:

• 34 PTS - 5 REB - 7 AST
• 27 PTS - 6 REB - 5 3PM
• 24 PTS - 7 REB - 11 AST
• 40 PTS - 5 REB - 8 AST
• 28 PTS - 4 REB - 4 AST
• 27 PTS - 8 REB - 5 AST
• 31 PTS - 4 REB - 6 3PM

Best player on the Miami Heat."

The Heat dropped to 9-9 in their first 18 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.