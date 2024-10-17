Miami Heat Players React To Tyler Herro's Instagram Post
Tyler Herro is coming off another productive season for the Miami Heat.
He finished the year with averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.
On Thursday, Herro made a post to Instagram.
He captioned his post: "getting ready for war #heatnation"
Several Heat players reacted to Herro's post.
Kevin Love: "CAWB"
Bam Adebayo: "🤞🏾 Twin"
Kel'el Ware: "Overly ready"
Former Heat star Udonis Haslem: "🗣"
Herro was the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.
He has spent all five seasons of his career with the Heat.
In that span, the Heat have been among the best teams in the NBA (they made the Finals during his rookie season).
Herro has career averages of 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 284 games.
He has also appeared in 46 NBA playoff games (11 starts).
During the 2022 season, Herro won the NBA's 6th Man of The Year Award.
The Heat will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in Miami, Florida.
They are coming off a season where they were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
After defeating the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, the Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.