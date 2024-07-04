Miami Heat Re-Sign 2023 NBA Champion Forward
Thomas Bryant is coming off his first year playing for the Miami Heat.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star finished the season with averages of 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field in 38 games.
After initially opting out of his contract for the 2024-25 season, Bryant has now signed a new deal with the Heat.
Via The Miami Heat: "The Miami HEAT have officially re-signed center Thomas Bryant."
Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel reported more details.
Via Winderman: "Actually cap savings of about $800,000 for Heat by Bryant first opting out of option year and the re-signing. He now also has no-trade protection, requiring his consent."
Bryant was the 42nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Indiana.
He has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over seven seasons in the league.
His career averages are 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 59.6% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 267 regular season games.
Bryant has also appeared in three playoff games and was with the Nuggets when they won the 2023 NBA Championship.
As for Miami, they are coming off a year where they were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, but lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
The franchise has reached the Finals twice since 2020.