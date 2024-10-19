Miami Heat Release 5-Year NBA Player After Grizzlies Game
On Friday evening, the Miami Heat played their final game of the preseason when they visited the Grizzlies in Memphis.
The Heat won by a score of 114-109 to finish the preseason with a 4-1 record in five games.
After the victory, the Heat announced that they have waived three players (including Nassir Little).
Via The Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have waived Nassir Little, Zyon Pullin, Isaiah Stevens and Warren Washington."
Little is coming off a year where he averaged 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in 45 games (two starts) for the Phoenix Suns.
He was the 25th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of UNC.
In addition to the Suns, Little has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Over five seasons, the 24-year-old has career averages of 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 237 games.
He has also appeared in seven NBA playoff games.
Considering Little is still young, there is a good chance that he will get another NBA contract at some point.
He will be a name to watch during the season.
The Heat will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday evening when they host the Orlando Magic in Miami, Florida.
Last season, they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).