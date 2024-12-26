Fastbreak

Miami Heat Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 6-Year NBA Veteran

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Miami Heat have an interest in John Konchar.

Nov 3, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar (46) shoots the ball past Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker (34) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat are off a solid start to the season with a 14-13 reocord in their first 27 games.

Recently, the team has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

The rumors got so loud that Pat Riley had to release a statement (on Thursday).

Riley (Via The Miami Heat): "We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler."

On another note, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that the Heat are one of the teams with an interest in trading for Memphis Grizzlies forward John Konchar.

Via Stein's article on Substack: "The Nets, league sources say, are likewise interested in Memphis' John Konchar, who has also attracted interest from Orlando and Miami and is emerging as a name that must be monitored as the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches."

