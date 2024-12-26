Miami Heat Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 6-Year NBA Veteran
The Miami Heat are off a solid start to the season with a 14-13 reocord in their first 27 games.
Recently, the team has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.
The rumors got so loud that Pat Riley had to release a statement (on Thursday).
Riley (Via The Miami Heat): "We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler."
On another note, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that the Heat are one of the teams with an interest in trading for Memphis Grizzlies forward John Konchar.
Via Stein's article on Substack: "The Nets, league sources say, are likewise interested in Memphis' John Konchar, who has also attracted interest from Orlando and Miami and is emerging as a name that must be monitored as the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches."