Miami Heat Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 8-Year NBA Veteran
Kyle Kuzma is currently in his fourth season playing for the Washington Wizards.
The 2020 NBA Champion is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 27.6% from the three-point range in 12 games.
Kuzma has been in a lot of trade rumors over the previous few seasons.
With trade season on the horizon, his name has started to come up again.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Miami Heat are one of several teams with an interest in the eight-year veteran.
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "Other teams who’ve kept tabs on Kuzma include the Bucks, Warriors, Lakers, Heat, and Cavaliers, HoopsHype has learned."
The Heat have done an excellent job of brining the best out of their role players.
Therefore, Kuzma would be an extremely intriguing addition to Miami.
Kuzma was the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Utah.
Before getting traded to Washington, the 29-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
During the 2020 season, Kuzma helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship over the Heat.
As for Miami, they are currently 9-10 in their first 19 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
The franchise has made the NBA Finals twice since the 2020 season but has been unable to win a title since the 2013 season (when LeBron James was still on the roster).